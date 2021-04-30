Customers look at an XPeng electric car at a company store in Shanghai, March 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters Customers look at an XPeng electric car at a company store in Shanghai, March 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Smart car firms in China may be required to decrypt data for inspection if it is sent outside the country

  • China is expected to have 28 million connected cars by 2025, making it the world’s top market for smart vehicles
  • The rule fell short of clarifying whether locally-stored data could be accessed from abroad

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 30 Apr, 2021

