Customers look at an XPeng electric car at a company store in Shanghai, March 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Smart car firms in China may be required to decrypt data for inspection if it is sent outside the country
- China is expected to have 28 million connected cars by 2025, making it the world’s top market for smart vehicles
- The rule fell short of clarifying whether locally-stored data could be accessed from abroad
Topic | Electric cars
Customers look at an XPeng electric car at a company store in Shanghai, March 11, 2021. Photo: Reuters