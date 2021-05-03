Intel said it may take at least several months for the strain on chip supply to even begin easing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Intel CEO says chip shortage will persist for a ‘couple of years’
- Only 12 per cent of the world’s semiconductor manufacturing is done in the US today, down from 37 per cent a quarter of a century ago
- The global supply crunch has catapulted semiconductor firms into the limelight and to the top of political agendas
Topic | Semiconductors
Intel said it may take at least several months for the strain on chip supply to even begin easing. Photo: EPA-EFE