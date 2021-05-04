Shen Chongfeng, rotating president of Kingdee, China’s biggest corporate software maker, says the company is investing heavily in cloud services to capitalise on a shift to homegrown software amid the US-China tech war. Photo: Iris Deng Shen Chongfeng, rotating president of Kingdee, China’s biggest corporate software maker, says the company is investing heavily in cloud services to capitalise on a shift to homegrown software amid the US-China tech war. Photo: Iris Deng
Shen Chongfeng, rotating president of Kingdee, China’s biggest corporate software maker, says the company is investing heavily in cloud services to capitalise on a shift to homegrown software amid the US-China tech war. Photo: Iris Deng
US-China tech war: software maker Kingdee sees opportunity in shift to domestic cloud services market

  • President of Kingdee, China’s biggest corporate software maker, says current trade tensions are a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity for domestic cloud companies
  • Kingdee’s cloud transformation hit profits last year with a loss of more than US$50 million, but the company says it is seeing strong growth this year

Updated: 7:22pm, 4 May, 2021

