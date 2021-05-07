A purchaser uses the first Mi Express Kiosk, a Xiaomi vending machine, in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. Xiaomi is India’s top smartphone maker, but sales of its handsets and those of other Chinese brands are threatened by new lockdowns amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: Xinhua A purchaser uses the first Mi Express Kiosk, a Xiaomi vending machine, in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. Xiaomi is India’s top smartphone maker, but sales of its handsets and those of other Chinese brands are threatened by new lockdowns amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: Xinhua
A purchaser uses the first Mi Express Kiosk, a Xiaomi vending machine, in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. Xiaomi is India’s top smartphone maker, but sales of its handsets and those of other Chinese brands are threatened by new lockdowns amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: Xinhua
Tech /  Tech Trends

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme face Indian dilemma as Covid-19 resurgence sinks demand﻿﻿

  • Before the latest round of lockdowns started in April, India’s smartphone market had been in the midst of a recovery from last year
  • The smartphone brands’ manufacturing in the country is also threatened as more virulent viral strains could prolong the crisis

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Masha BorakCelia Chen
Masha Borak  and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 12:18am, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A purchaser uses the first Mi Express Kiosk, a Xiaomi vending machine, in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. Xiaomi is India’s top smartphone maker, but sales of its handsets and those of other Chinese brands are threatened by new lockdowns amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: Xinhua A purchaser uses the first Mi Express Kiosk, a Xiaomi vending machine, in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. Xiaomi is India’s top smartphone maker, but sales of its handsets and those of other Chinese brands are threatened by new lockdowns amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: Xinhua
A purchaser uses the first Mi Express Kiosk, a Xiaomi vending machine, in Bangalore, India, on May 17, 2019. Xiaomi is India’s top smartphone maker, but sales of its handsets and those of other Chinese brands are threatened by new lockdowns amid surging Covid-19 cases in the country. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE