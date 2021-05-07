People in front of a display of a semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology in Shanghai, on March 17. Photo: Reuters People in front of a display of a semiconductor device at Semicon China, a trade fair for semiconductor technology in Shanghai, on March 17. Photo: Reuters
China semiconductor imports decline slightly in April, but global chip sales continue to boom

  • China’s semiconductor imports were down 7 per cent in April from the previous month, but up 23 per cent year over year despite global shortages
  • The global semiconductor market continues to see strong growth, but shortages are expected to persist throughout the year

Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 3:04pm, 7 May, 2021

