A police officer wearing a face mask stands guard under a giant portrait of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s youth turn to Chairman Mao’s writings for comfort after tech executive says they sleep too much
- Youth turn to Mao after Tencent manager posted that young people today sleep too much
- Chairman Mao argued that while the young should work hard, the load should not be too heavy and they must also rest their bodies
