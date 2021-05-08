A police officer wearing a face mask stands guard under a giant portrait of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China, 2020. Photo: Reuters A police officer wearing a face mask stands guard under a giant portrait of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China, 2020. Photo: Reuters
China’s youth turn to Chairman Mao’s writings for comfort after tech executive says they sleep too much

  • Youth turn to Mao after Tencent manager posted that young people today sleep too much
  • Chairman Mao argued that while the young should work hard, the load should not be too heavy and they must also rest their bodies

Coco Feng
Updated: 8:00am, 8 May, 2021

A police officer wearing a face mask stands guard under a giant portrait of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China, 2020. Photo: Reuters A police officer wearing a face mask stands guard under a giant portrait of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A police officer wearing a face mask stands guard under a giant portrait of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, China, 2020. Photo: Reuters
