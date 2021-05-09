Visitors look at the Xpeng P5 car at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show in Shanghai, China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Semiconductor shortage sees China’s carmakers, chip suppliers join forces to tackle the problem
- The extent to which the chip shortage has hit Chinese carmakers is not known, although there is growing anecdotal evidence of the disruption it is causing
- It was the first time the Chinese automakers association was an official sponsor of the three-day Global Semiconductor Industry Expo, which ended Saturday
Topic | China technology
Visitors look at the Xpeng P5 car at the Auto Shanghai 2021 motor show in Shanghai, China. Photo: EPA-EFE