SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award. Photo: AP
SpaceX accepts dogecoin as payment to launch lunar mission next year
- Elon Musk tweeted on Monday that SpaceX will launch the Doge-1 satellite to the moon next year
- Dogecoin lost more than a third after musk called it a ‘hustle’ during his appearance on Saturday Night Live
