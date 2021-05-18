A STMicroelectronics chip, designed by ARM, seen in a storage tray at CSI Electronic Manufacturing Services in Witham, UK, April 28, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Europe’s No 2 chip maker STMicroelectronics reportedly to raise prices from June 1, citing materials shortages
- The price hike comes amid a shortage that began in the second half of 2020 and has subsequently disrupted production lines at US, European and Japanese carmakers
- One Chinese carmaker was willing to pay 30-times more for an MCU, originally priced at 10 yuan (US$1.50), to secure supply, according to GIICS
Topic | Semiconductors
A STMicroelectronics chip, designed by ARM, seen in a storage tray at CSI Electronic Manufacturing Services in Witham, UK, April 28, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg