Once the second-tallest building in Shenzhen, SEG Plaza is now the eighth-tallest in the city. The tower’s unexpected shaking on Tuesday caused panic in the city’s Huaqiangbei electronics district, causing crowds to flee hurriedly through the streets.
Shenzhen’s landmark electronics skyscraper closed for investigation after shaking triggers panic

  • SEG Plaza, Shenzhen’s fifth-tallest skyscraper in the famed Huaquiangbei electronics district, was closed for investigation after shaking caused a panic
  • The city government said the structure is safe, allowing merchants back in the bottom floors, but there is no timeline for full reopening

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:30pm, 19 May, 2021

