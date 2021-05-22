SEG Plaza, the iconic Shenzhen skyscraper, wobbled for unknown reasons. Photo: Handout SEG Plaza, the iconic Shenzhen skyscraper, wobbled for unknown reasons. Photo: Handout
Safety in China
Tech /  Tech Trends

How a wobbly skyscraper in downtown Shenzhen has shaken public confidence in high-rise buildings

  • One local media report said an unusual combination of factors had created an aerodynamic phenomenon known as the ‘Karman vortex street’
  • The SEG Plaza in Shenzhen has been closed until an official investigation into the shaking has been completed

Celia ChenIris Deng
Updated: 8:13am, 22 May, 2021

