Meituan is one of several Chinese internet giants that have been actively developing autonomous delivery vehicles. Photo: Handout
Meituan, JD.com, Li Auto-backed Neolix win licences to test unmanned delivery in Beijing
- Three companies have been granted licences to test self-driving delivery vehicles at an economic and technological development zone
- China is under pressure to develop autonomous technology as its population ages and labour pool shrinks
