The logo of US chip maker Intel seen on their “smart building” in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, Israel on December 15, 2019. The company’s CEO said on Monday that the global chip shortage could persist for years. Photo: Reuters
Intel CEO says chip shortage could persist for a couple years
- Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said during Taipei’s Computex trade show that the global semiconductor shortage could take years to resolve
- Intel is investing US$20 billion in expanding advanced chip manufacturing in the US and opening its foundries to outside customers
