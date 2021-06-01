A technician monitors cryptocurrency mining rigs at a Bitfarms facility in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, on July 26, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Bitcoin mining booms in Argentina thanks to cheap electricity and capital controls
- Government-subsidised electricity in Argentina has made bitcoin mining more appealing as people seek ways of getting around capital controls
- Argentines have been using cryptocurrencies as a hedge against cyclical economic crises and a three-year recession that worsened during the pandemic
Topic | Bitcoin
