A JBS Processing Plant stands dormant after halting operations on June 1 in Greeley, Colorado. Photo: AFP
US JBS ransomware hack likely from Russia as meatpacker prepares to resume operations
- The White House said JBS linked its recent ransomware attack to Russia and the US has been engaging with the Russian government on the matter
- JBS said its food plants would be operational again on Wednesday as rising food prices and supply chain security remain an ongoing concern
Topic | Cybersecurity
