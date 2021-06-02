A JBS Processing Plant stands dormant after halting operations on June 1 in Greeley, Colorado. Photo: AFP A JBS Processing Plant stands dormant after halting operations on June 1 in Greeley, Colorado. Photo: AFP
A JBS Processing Plant stands dormant after halting operations on June 1 in Greeley, Colorado. Photo: AFP
Cybersecurity
Tech /  Tech Trends

US JBS ransomware hack likely from Russia as meatpacker prepares to resume operations

  • The White House said JBS linked its recent ransomware attack to Russia and the US has been engaging with the Russian government on the matter
  • JBS said its food plants would be operational again on Wednesday as rising food prices and supply chain security remain an ongoing concern

Topic |   Cybersecurity
ReutersBloomberg
Reuters  and Bloomberg

Updated: 11:25am, 2 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A JBS Processing Plant stands dormant after halting operations on June 1 in Greeley, Colorado. Photo: AFP A JBS Processing Plant stands dormant after halting operations on June 1 in Greeley, Colorado. Photo: AFP
A JBS Processing Plant stands dormant after halting operations on June 1 in Greeley, Colorado. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE