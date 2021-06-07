A Chinese man stands alone on June 5, 1989, to block a line of tanks heading east on Beijing's Changan Avenue in Tiananmen Square. Images of the iconic stand-off disappeared briefly from Microsoft search engine Bing on Friday. Photo: AP
Iconic Tiananmen crackdown image ‘Tank Man’ briefly disappeared from Bing, but Microsoft says it was human error
- Image searches for ‘Tank Man’, the most widely recognised image from Beijing’s 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square, briefly gave no results on Bing on Friday
- Unlike rival Google, Microsoft’s search engine remains available in China, where it offers censored results to comply with local laws
