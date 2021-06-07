A bitcoin miner inspects a malfunctioning mining machine during his night shift at a mining facility in Sichuan on September 26, 2016. Beijing fears the electricity that massive mining facilities consume could hinder the country’s carbon neutrality goals. Photo: EPA A bitcoin miner inspects a malfunctioning mining machine during his night shift at a mining facility in Sichuan on September 26, 2016. Beijing fears the electricity that massive mining facilities consume could hinder the country’s carbon neutrality goals. Photo: EPA
A bitcoin miner inspects a malfunctioning mining machine during his night shift at a mining facility in Sichuan on September 26, 2016. Beijing fears the electricity that massive mining facilities consume could hinder the country’s carbon neutrality goals. Photo: EPA
Sichuan takes lenient stance on bitcoin mining amid national crackdown to deal with rainy season’s excess hydropower

  • Sichuan has told bitcoin miners they have until September to leave the province, allowing them to take advantage of the region’s abundant summer hydropower
  • A recent bitcoin crackdown in China comes amid concerns about volatile prices and energy consumption as the country tries to meet ambitious emissions goals

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:05pm, 7 Jun, 2021

