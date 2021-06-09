China is ramping up efforts to develop its blockchain industry, which it hopes to make a world leader by 2025, according to a document from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Cyberspace Administration of China. Photo: Shutterstock
China plans to accelerate blockchain development and adoption in push to become a world leader in the technology by 2025
- In a new document, China’s internet governance agencies highlighted the country’s effort to establish an ‘advanced blockchain industrial system’
- Despite cracking down on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, China wants to be a global blockchain leader in other applications such as intellectual property
Topic | Blockchain
