A woman looks at an NFT on June 4, 2021, at Sotheby's for the Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale Online Auction. NFTs act as certificates of authenticity for digital goods, and they have become big business. Photo: AFP
Berkeley NFT contest auctions off piece related to Nobel-Prize-winning data for cancer treatments
- Berkeley alumni won an auction for a digital version of the invention disclosure form for Nobel-Prize winning work used for cancer treatments
- The 30 graduates were exploring the use of blockchain to promote research and outbid three anonymous bidders
Topic | Blockchain
A woman looks at an NFT on June 4, 2021, at Sotheby's for the Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale Online Auction. NFTs act as certificates of authenticity for digital goods, and they have become big business. Photo: AFP