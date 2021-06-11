After surging past US$60,000 in April, bitcoin’s price has fallen by more 40 per cent in two months. Photo: TNS
Bitcoin trading volume and exchange fees dive amid Beijing’s ongoing crackdown in the name of financial stability
- Transaction fees fell by 93 per cent and trading volumes by nearly half since all-time highs in April and May, respectively
- An ongoing cryptocurrency crackdown in China has pushed down bitcoin prices by more than 40 per cent, and there are no signs Beijing will let up soon
