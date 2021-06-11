After surging past US$60,000 in April, bitcoin’s price has fallen by more 40 per cent in two months. Photo: TNS After surging past US$60,000 in April, bitcoin’s price has fallen by more 40 per cent in two months. Photo: TNS
After surging past US$60,000 in April, bitcoin’s price has fallen by more 40 per cent in two months. Photo: TNS
Bitcoin
Tech /  Tech Trends

Bitcoin trading volume and exchange fees dive amid Beijing’s ongoing crackdown in the name of financial stability

  • Transaction fees fell by 93 per cent and trading volumes by nearly half since all-time highs in April and May, respectively
  • An ongoing cryptocurrency crackdown in China has pushed down bitcoin prices by more than 40 per cent, and there are no signs Beijing will let up soon

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 3:23pm, 11 Jun, 2021

