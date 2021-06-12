The PUBG mobile game developed by Lightning & Quantum Studio Group. Photo: AFP
996 culture: Tencent-owned company offers employees a break, but with a catch
- A gaming studio under Tencent has introduced ‘Wednesday Health Day’, encouraging employees to go home at 6pm one day a week
- Chinese media and internet users have often attributed reports of premature deaths of young tech workers to punishing workloads
Topic | China Society
The PUBG mobile game developed by Lightning & Quantum Studio Group. Photo: AFP