996 culture: Tencent-owned company offers employees a break, but with a catch

  • A gaming studio under Tencent has introduced ‘Wednesday Health Day’, encouraging employees to go home at 6pm one day a week
  • Chinese media and internet users have often attributed reports of premature deaths of young tech workers to punishing workloads

Masha Borak
Updated: 7:30pm, 12 Jun, 2021

The PUBG mobile game developed by Lightning & Quantum Studio Group. Photo: AFP
