China’s bitcoin crackdown: Fourth-largest bitcoin-producing province joins the country’s moves against crypto mining
- Yunnan, which ranks fourth in China in terms of bitcoin hashrate, has promised to shut down any company in violation of the new rules by the end of June
- China accounts for 65 per cent of the global bitcoin hash rate, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index
