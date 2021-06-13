LAN network cables are plugged into a bitcoin mining computer server. Photo: Reuters LAN network cables are plugged into a bitcoin mining computer server. Photo: Reuters
China’s bitcoin crackdown: Fourth-largest bitcoin-producing province joins the country’s moves against crypto mining

  • Yunnan, which ranks fourth in China in terms of bitcoin hashrate, has promised to shut down any company in violation of the new rules by the end of June
  • China accounts for 65 per cent of the global bitcoin hash rate, according to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index

Iris Deng
Updated: 3:00pm, 13 Jun, 2021

