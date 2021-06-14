Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, has continued to make public statements that affect the price of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and dogecoin. Photo: Getty Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, has continued to make public statements that affect the price of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and dogecoin. Photo: Getty
Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla, has continued to make public statements that affect the price of cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and dogecoin. Photo: Getty
Bitcoin jumps back up after Elon Musk reverses position on accepting the cryptocurrency

  • Prices of bitcoin jumped after Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted that the company would resume acceptance when mining is done with clean energy
  • Musk’s statement comes after he accused of manipulating bitcoin prices

Bloomberg

Updated: 11:15am, 14 Jun, 2021

