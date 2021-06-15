Bitcoin enthusiast Carlos Bonilla shows a physical representation of bitcoin at a Bitcoin Beach support office at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador, on June 10. Photo: Reuters Bitcoin enthusiast Carlos Bonilla shows a physical representation of bitcoin at a Bitcoin Beach support office at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador, on June 10. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin enthusiast Carlos Bonilla shows a physical representation of bitcoin at a Bitcoin Beach support office at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador, on June 10. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
Tech /  Tech Trends

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach embraces a new legal tender, but digital divide makes it hard to ditch US dollar

  • El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender last Wednesday, drawing inspiration from the country’s Bitcoin Beach
  • Many people still shy away from using the cryptocurrency because internet access is patchy, bringing attention to a large digital divide

Topic |   Bitcoin
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:49pm, 15 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Bitcoin enthusiast Carlos Bonilla shows a physical representation of bitcoin at a Bitcoin Beach support office at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador, on June 10. Photo: Reuters Bitcoin enthusiast Carlos Bonilla shows a physical representation of bitcoin at a Bitcoin Beach support office at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador, on June 10. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin enthusiast Carlos Bonilla shows a physical representation of bitcoin at a Bitcoin Beach support office at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador, on June 10. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE