Bitcoin enthusiast Carlos Bonilla shows a physical representation of bitcoin at a Bitcoin Beach support office at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador, on June 10. Photo: Reuters
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach embraces a new legal tender, but digital divide makes it hard to ditch US dollar
- El Salvador adopted bitcoin as legal tender last Wednesday, drawing inspiration from the country’s Bitcoin Beach
- Many people still shy away from using the cryptocurrency because internet access is patchy, bringing attention to a large digital divide
Topic | Bitcoin
Bitcoin enthusiast Carlos Bonilla shows a physical representation of bitcoin at a Bitcoin Beach support office at El Zonte Beach in Chiltiupan, El Salvador, on June 10. Photo: Reuters