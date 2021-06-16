Representation of virtual currency Bitcoin and a padlock are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration picture taken on May 4. Photo: Reuters Representation of virtual currency Bitcoin and a padlock are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration picture taken on May 4. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin
Bitcoin to get more privacy features in Taproot update, making it harder to trace payments

  • The bitcoin network has approved a new update called Taproot to enhance privacy for users, which some say could change the way payments and derivatives are made
  • Proponents hope the update will make the bitcoin network friendlier to developers, as the more feature-rich Ethereum network has remained more attractive

Updated: 9:58am, 16 Jun, 2021

