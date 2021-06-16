The Kuaishou app download page on a smartphone is seen in front of the company’s website. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou expands aggressively in Brazil, Southeast Asia to challenge TikTok
- Kwai, the international version of Kuaishou, ranks first in Brazil’s free iPhone app store, while TikTok ranks fifth, according to data provider Sensor Tower
- Rapid growth of Kuaishou’s overseas apps saw sales and marketing expenses surge to roughly 69 per cent of revenue in the first quarter
