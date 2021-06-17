Smartphones increasingly help people track health and fitness regimens, but many are not properly informing users about how their data is handled, according to a study published in the British Medical Journal. Photo: Getty Images
Many health apps pose privacy risk, fail to adequately inform users of data polices, study finds
- An analysis of more than 20,000 apps found many were not adequately informing users of data policies, including sending data to third parties like advertisers
- Nearly 30 per cent of apps in the research do not include any privacy policy text
