Experts say blockchain could play an important role in Hong Kong as it seeks to evolve as a financial hub and further integrate with the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain could solidify Hong Kong’s position as Greater Bay Area’s financial hub, but it lags in innovation, experts say
- Blockchain could help lower barriers to entry in Hong Kong’s important financial industry despite border closures from the Covid-19 pandemic
- The city remains a global financial hub, but experts say it has kept up with innovation
Topic | Blockchain
