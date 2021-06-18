The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo Reuters The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo Reuters
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo Reuters
Why Taiwan’s Covid-19 disruptions may give mainland Chinese chip makers more pricing power

  • The Covid-19 impact on Taiwan’s chip production has so far been limited, but the fact that it comes on top of a global chip shortage has only exacerbated the supply situation
  • King Yuan Electronics Co, the world’s 8th-largest IC package and testing firm, suspended all of its foreign migrant workers at its main Taiwan plant for two weeks on June 7

Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 6:01pm, 18 Jun, 2021

