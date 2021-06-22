A cyclist rides past Tencent company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The company ranks No 5 on the list of most valuable brands in the world. Photo: Bloomberg A cyclist rides past Tencent company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The company ranks No 5 on the list of most valuable brands in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese tech names among the fastest growing valuable brands in the world but Amazon, Apple still dominate

  • Tencent was No 5 on the list with a brand valuation of US$241 billion, while e-commerce giant Alibaba fell to seventh with a valuation of US$197 billion
  • Of the five brands in the top 100 that more than doubled their value in the past year, four are Chinese companies, alongside Tesla

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 4:30pm, 22 Jun, 2021

A cyclist rides past Tencent company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The company ranks No 5 on the list of most valuable brands in the world. Photo: Bloomberg A cyclist rides past Tencent company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The company ranks No 5 on the list of most valuable brands in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
A cyclist rides past Tencent company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The company ranks No 5 on the list of most valuable brands in the world. Photo: Bloomberg
