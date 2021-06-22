China is the world’s largest bitcoin miner by hash rate, a measure of total computational power used to support the bitcoin network. Photo: Bloomberg China is the world’s largest bitcoin miner by hash rate, a measure of total computational power used to support the bitcoin network. Photo: Bloomberg
China is the world’s largest bitcoin miner by hash rate, a measure of total computational power used to support the bitcoin network. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s bitcoin crackdown: Mining equipment, and carbon emissions, moving from the mainland to US

  • Beijing has started to crack down on mining due to its heavy reliance on cheap power and related impact on the environment
  • Social media video posted by Chinese logistics company showed it shipping bitcoin mining equipment to the US on behalf of client

Josh Ye
Updated: 12:00am, 23 Jun, 2021

