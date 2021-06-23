A Mercedes-Benz AG EQC luxury electric car pictured in Seoul, South Korea, on June 9. In Beijing, a showroom once full of the new electric SUVs had just a single model left as a persistent chip shortage continues to hit carmakers. Photo: Bloomberg
Chip shortage restricts China’s car production, leaving showrooms empty, but local brands are faring better
- Car output fell 6.8 per cent in May to 2 million vehicles, but local brands with lower sales have better weathered the semiconductor shortage
- Wait times for certain car models have jumped from weeks to months
Topic | Semiconductors
