Decentralised finance is considered by some to be the next big thing in blockchain, but money is leaving the sector amid a cryptocurrency downturn and questions about loose regulatory oversight. Photo: Shutterstock
DeFi apps see money leaving sector amid cryptocurrency downturn as market loses some of its lustre
- DeFi tokens are seeing large declines in value even when backed by stablecoins, which are designed to not fluctuate as much as cryptocurrencies like bitcoin
- Decentralised finance apps, which run on blockchain, could face tougher regulatory scrutiny as the sector grows
Topic | Blockchain
