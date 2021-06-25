Decentralised finance is considered by some to be the next big thing in blockchain, but money is leaving the sector amid a cryptocurrency downturn and questions about loose regulatory oversight. Photo: Shutterstock Decentralised finance is considered by some to be the next big thing in blockchain, but money is leaving the sector amid a cryptocurrency downturn and questions about loose regulatory oversight. Photo: Shutterstock
Decentralised finance is considered by some to be the next big thing in blockchain, but money is leaving the sector amid a cryptocurrency downturn and questions about loose regulatory oversight. Photo: Shutterstock
Blockchain
Tech /  Tech Trends

DeFi apps see money leaving sector amid cryptocurrency downturn as market loses some of its lustre

  • DeFi tokens are seeing large declines in value even when backed by stablecoins, which are designed to not fluctuate as much as cryptocurrencies like bitcoin
  • Decentralised finance apps, which run on blockchain, could face tougher regulatory scrutiny as the sector grows

Topic |   Blockchain
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:12am, 25 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Decentralised finance is considered by some to be the next big thing in blockchain, but money is leaving the sector amid a cryptocurrency downturn and questions about loose regulatory oversight. Photo: Shutterstock Decentralised finance is considered by some to be the next big thing in blockchain, but money is leaving the sector amid a cryptocurrency downturn and questions about loose regulatory oversight. Photo: Shutterstock
Decentralised finance is considered by some to be the next big thing in blockchain, but money is leaving the sector amid a cryptocurrency downturn and questions about loose regulatory oversight. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE