Employees make chips at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on March 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
Mainland China and Taiwan propel semiconductor investment frenzy as Singapore and Japan join the game
- The massive investment in chip manufacturing in Asia comes amid a global supply shortage due to rising demand for chips to power 5G devices and smart vehicles
- Ramp up also comes as governments move to secure chip supply chains amid an escalating tech war between China and the US
Topic | Semiconductors
Employees make chips at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on March 17, 2021. Photo: AFP