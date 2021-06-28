A worker holds a rack of silicon wafers at a semiconductor plant. There were nearly 512,000 people working in China’s chip industry at the end of 2019. Photo: Bloomberg A worker holds a rack of silicon wafers at a semiconductor plant. There were nearly 512,000 people working in China’s chip industry at the end of 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
US-China tech war: mainland universities rush to expand semiconductor programmes in drive for self-sufficiency

  • China’s Ministry of Education has made semiconductor science and engineering a priority academic programme
  • That has encouraged more universities across the country to establish new schools dedicated to the field related to integrated circuits

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 28 Jun, 2021

