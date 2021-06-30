A 200 millimetre silicon wafer in a lithography scanner during manufacture at the X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE semiconductor plant in Corbeil-Essonnes, France, on June 1. Thinner wafers with stacked integrated circuits could be key to unlocking next-generation chip technology. Photo: Bloomberg
Next-gen chip tech could be unlocked with 3D packaging tools from 80-year-old Japanese company
- Japanese toolmaker Disco is betting on 3D packaging for chips by stacking integrated circuits on silicon wafers of near-transparent thinness
- As Moore’s Law nears its physical limits, chip makers are looking at new materials and designs to get better performance out of next-generation hardware
Topic | Semiconductors
A 200 millimetre silicon wafer in a lithography scanner during manufacture at the X-Fab Silicon Foundries SE semiconductor plant in Corbeil-Essonnes, France, on June 1. Thinner wafers with stacked integrated circuits could be key to unlocking next-generation chip technology. Photo: Bloomberg