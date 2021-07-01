World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee poses for a photograph following a speech at the Mozilla Festival in London on October 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee poses for a photograph following a speech at the Mozilla Festival in London on October 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee poses for a photograph following a speech at the Mozilla Festival in London on October 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Blockchain
Tech /  Tech Trends

World Wide Web source code NFT sells on blockchain for US$5.4 million at Sotheby’s auction

  • The purchase includes non-fungible tokens representing the original source code for the web and a letter from inventor Tim Berners-Lee
  • NFTs have become a popular way of representing one-of-a-kind digital copies, giving artists and others a way to sell their works online

Topic |   Blockchain
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:54am, 1 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee poses for a photograph following a speech at the Mozilla Festival in London on October 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee poses for a photograph following a speech at the Mozilla Festival in London on October 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
World Wide Web founder Tim Berners-Lee poses for a photograph following a speech at the Mozilla Festival in London on October 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE