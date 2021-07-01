The Sony Xperia 1 III (pictured) was released in April. The company planned to launch its newest smartphones in China on July 7, but later apologised for the insensitive choice of date after a backlash. Photo: SCMP The Sony Xperia 1 III (pictured) was released in April. The company planned to launch its newest smartphones in China on July 7, but later apologised for the insensitive choice of date after a backlash. Photo: SCMP
Sony apologises for choosing the anniversary of Japanese invasion of China as launch date

  • Sony’s poor choice of date was magnified because the announcement was made the day before the Communist Party celebrated its 100th anniversary
  • Capcom found itself in a similar situation last March when it launched its Resident Evil 3 game with a passcode seen as a reference to a sensitive date

Josh Ye
Updated: 11:35pm, 1 Jul, 2021

