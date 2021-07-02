US and UK officials say Russian hackers from the group that interfered in the US presidential election have exploited VPNs to target hundreds of organisations. Photo: Shutterstock US and UK officials say Russian hackers from the group that interfered in the US presidential election have exploited VPNs to target hundreds of organisations. Photo: Shutterstock
Russian hackers are exploiting VPNs to hijack government and business accounts, US and UK officials say

  • The governments said Unit 26165 of Russia’s spy agency has spent the last two years exploiting virtual private networks to target hundreds of organisations
  • The unit came into public notoriety in 2018, when a dozen members were arrested for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:54am, 2 Jul, 2021

