Live-streamers promote products online at the 2nd China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s influencer factories mint live streamers to feed China’s billion dollar e-commerce industry, selling everything from lipstick to rocket launches
- Viya, known as China’s live-streaming diva with over 80 million followers on Alibaba’s Taobao, started at Xinhe in 2017, making it a Mecca for others
- China’s live-streaming e-commerce market posted annual growth of 121.5 per cent last year to reach 961 billion yuan
Topic | China technology
Live-streamers promote products online at the 2nd China-Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) Expo in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 9, 2021. Photo: Xinhua