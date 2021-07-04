A render of a SpaceX Starlink satellite in orbit. China is using government funding and policy in a race to match Starlink’s satellite internet offerings, but private enterprises may find it difficult to compete with state-owned enterprises. Photo: SpaceX
To compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink, China’s private space ventures must work with their state-owned competitors
- In an effort to catch up with Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet, China established a new state-owned group to coordinate industry resources
- Private rocket and satellite makers bring innovation to China’s state-led space efforts, but they also face competition from state-owned giants
Topic | Space
