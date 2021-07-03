Wingtech Technology chairman and founder Zhang Xuezheng. Wingtech got into semiconductors in 2019 when it acquired Dutch firm Nexperia, which is now reportedly seeking to acquire the UK’s largest chip maker. Photo: Handout. Wingtech Technology chairman and founder Zhang Xuezheng. Wingtech got into semiconductors in 2019 when it acquired Dutch firm Nexperia, which is now reportedly seeking to acquire the UK’s largest chip maker. Photo: Handout.
Chinese-owned Nexperia said to buy UK’s largest chip maker Newport Wafer Fab for US$87 million

  • Dutch firm Nexperia, owned by China-based Wingtech, is still in talks to buy the UK company, according to CNBC
  • News of the deal comes amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington, which has scrutinised Chinese deals to buy overseas semiconductor firms

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:59pm, 3 Jul, 2021

