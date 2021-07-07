Intel chips are the target of smugglers amid the global semiconductor shortage. Photo: EPA-EFE
China busts chip smuggling operation from Hong Kong amid semiconductor supply crunch
- Customs officers found and seized a total of 256 Intel CPUs taped to a driver’s chest and calves in a border inspection on June 16
- Another batch of 52 Intel CPUs was found in another inspection 10 days later
