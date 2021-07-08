The creation of new hosting facilities has long failed to keep pace with bitcoin mining companies that are feverishly adding equipment to their arsenals. Photo: Reuters The creation of new hosting facilities has long failed to keep pace with bitcoin mining companies that are feverishly adding equipment to their arsenals. Photo: Reuters
The creation of new hosting facilities has long failed to keep pace with bitcoin mining companies that are feverishly adding equipment to their arsenals. Photo: Reuters
Displaced bitcoin miners thwarted by data centre crunch amid China crackdown

  • The hunt for space in bitcoin-friendly data centres has become so frenzied that bounties are being offered for referrals to new homes for displaced miners
  • China’s crackdown has taken out a vast number of machines in the global network used to perform the calculations that verify transactions and create new bitcoin

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:48pm, 8 Jul, 2021

