Semiconductors
Chinese chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup faces bankruptcy restructuring after creditor takes it to court

  • Tsinghua Unigroup creditor Huishang Bank has requested a bankruptcy restructuring as the conglomerate has no funds to pay off its debts
  • The state-backed group was showered with government cash and at one time was seen as China’s main hope for boosting semiconductor self-reliance

Masha Borak
Updated: 10:42pm, 11 Jul, 2021

A researcher places a semiconductor on a printed circuit board during research work at Tsinghua Unigroup in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
