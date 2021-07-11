A researcher places a semiconductor on a printed circuit board during research work at Tsinghua Unigroup in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup faces bankruptcy restructuring after creditor takes it to court
- Tsinghua Unigroup creditor Huishang Bank has requested a bankruptcy restructuring as the conglomerate has no funds to pay off its debts
- The state-backed group was showered with government cash and at one time was seen as China’s main hope for boosting semiconductor self-reliance
