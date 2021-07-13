Three-Body Universe CEO Zhao Jilong joined SenseTime’s AI forum at this year's World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai. Photo: Handout
AI unicorn SenseTime appoints Three-Body Problem author Liu Cixin as director of ‘immersive’ sci-fi research project
- Liu Cixin, author of the Three-Body Problem trilogy, is one of China’s most famous sci-fi writers, with his books soon to be adapted by Netflix
- SenseTime, whose AI technology is used to scan faces in streets, subways and residential complexes across China, first announced its new sci-fi venture in May
