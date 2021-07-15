The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
TSMC says Nanjing wafer fab expansion plans on track as second quarter revenue surges 28 per cent
- Volume production of 28-nm wafers in Nanjing will begin in the second half of 2022, reaching 40,000 wafers per month by mid-2023, said TSMC
- Apart from Nanjing, the Taiwan foundry said its new plant in Arizona is proceeding and it is also in talks to build a new fab in Japan
