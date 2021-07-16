Didi’s logo at its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: AFP
developing | Beijing has started on-site cybersecurity inspection of Didi Chuxing after the company ‘forced its way’ to a New York listing
- The on-site inspection comes two weeks after the country’s internet regulator launched a cybersecurity review into the company
- A cybersecurity review generally takes up to 45 working days to complete, but that period can be extended
Topic | Didi Chuxing
