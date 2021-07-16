Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain. Photo: Shutterstock
Peking University joins China’s semiconductor push with new school dedicated to chips
- The School of Integrated Circuits at Peking University was inaugurated on Thursday in Beijing
- Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain, which has set back semiconductor self-sufficiency efforts
Topic | China technology
Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain. Photo: Shutterstock