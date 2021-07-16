Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain. Photo: Shutterstock Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Tech Trends

Peking University joins China’s semiconductor push with new school dedicated to chips

  • The School of Integrated Circuits at Peking University was inaugurated on Thursday in Beijing
  • Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain, which has set back semiconductor self-sufficiency efforts

Topic |   China technology
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 16 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain. Photo: Shutterstock Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese universities are scrambling to set up chip schools to halt a top-level brain drain. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE