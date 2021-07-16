The closure of Bishijie marks another grim signpost in Chinese regulators’ dismantling of cryptocurrency activities in the world’s second-largest economy. Photo: AP The closure of Bishijie marks another grim signpost in Chinese regulators’ dismantling of cryptocurrency activities in the world’s second-largest economy. Photo: AP
The closure of Bishijie marks another grim signpost in Chinese regulators’ dismantling of cryptocurrency activities in the world’s second-largest economy. Photo: AP
Chinese cryptocurrency community shuts down amid Beijing’s crackdown, as investors cry ‘fraud’

  • Bishijie is the latest casualty of Beijing’s crackdown on activities related to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
  • Ahead of its closure, Bishijie and founder Tan Chenhui were accused of promoting ‘fraudulent’ tokens by some investors

